WANTED: Police search for shooting suspect considered “armed and dangerous” after weekend homicide in Springfield

Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.
Police investigate deadly shooting at 2600 block of Glenview Avenue.(ky3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police Department identified a suspect in a deadly shooting on Saturday.

Police suspect Jacob Hodgkins, 32, of Springfield, was involved in a shooting that killed his wife Ada Hodgkins, 42.

Officers responded to Glenview Ave. Saturday to investigate a shooting. They found Ada Hodgkins with a gunshot wound. She later died at a Springfield hospital.

Police warn Jacob Hodgkins is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Springfield Police Department.

