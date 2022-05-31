WANTED: Police search for shooting suspect considered “armed and dangerous” after weekend homicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police Department identified a suspect in a deadly shooting on Saturday.

Police suspect Jacob Hodgkins, 32, of Springfield, was involved in a shooting that killed his wife Ada Hodgkins, 42.

Officers responded to Glenview Ave. Saturday to investigate a shooting. They found Ada Hodgkins with a gunshot wound. She later died at a Springfield hospital.

Police warn Jacob Hodgkins is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Springfield Police Department.

