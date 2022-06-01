Advertisement

Pilkington gets first major league win, Guardians sweep KC

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi watches his hit with Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi watches his hit with Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Tuesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Konnor Pilkington struck out eight in five innings for his first major league win and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Pilkington, making his third career start and sixth appearance, worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth. The left-hander is taking the rotation spot of injured Aaron Civale.

José Ramírez had a run-scoring groundout in the fifth for his major league leading 52nd RBI. Amed Rosario, Andrés Giménez and Richie Palacios also drove in runs for Cleveland.

Kansas City has dropped 11 of 13 and has the worst record in the majors at 16-33.

Brad Keller (1-6) allowed four runs and six hits in six innings.

Pilkington (1-0) struck out his first four hitters. He stranded two in the second and one in the third before dodging major trouble in the fourth.

The inning began when Salvador Perez walked and MJ Melendez singled. Pilkington struck out Hunter Dozier, but Carlos Santana’s sharply hit single to right loaded the bases.

Pitching coach Carl Willis visited Pilkington on the mound to help him regroup. Emmanuel Rivera struck out and Nicky Lopez grounded out to end the inning.

Pilkington began the season in Cleveland’s bullpen amid expanded rosters. He started in a doubleheader and was sent to Triple-A Columbus and was recalled when Civale was injured on May 20.

The Royals, who have a day off Thursday, completed a stretch of 26 games in 25 days.

STREAKS

Andrew Benintendi had three hits and has reached base in 23 straight games. ... Cleveland rookie Oscar Gonzalez was 0 for 4 after hitting safely in his first five major league games. His streak ended with a deep fly out to right with the bases loaded in the seventh.

SEE YOU LATER

The Royals don’t return to Cleveland until late September for a stretch of six days. The teams complete the regular season with six games from Sept. 30-Oct. 5. Kansas City was scheduled to play three games in Cleveland to begin the season but those had to be rescheduled because of the lockout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: C Cam Gallagher (left hamstring strain) caught five innings in his first game on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday and was hitless in two at-bats. He has missed 28 games.

Guardians: RHP James Karinchak (strained shoulder) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday night. He was injured during spring training.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Brady Singer (2-0, 2.49 ERA), coming off a win over Minnesota in his last start, will open a three-game home series against Houston on Friday night.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (12-3, 3.19 ERA) will pitch the opener of a three-game series in Baltimore on Friday night. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner allowed one run in eight innings Detroit in his last start.

___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

