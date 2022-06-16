Advertisement

Firefighters investigate fire damaging restaurant fire in Dixon, Mo.

The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant in Dixon.
The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant in Dixon.(ky3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant in Dixon.

Firefighters responded to the Wagon Wheel restaurant around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say a smoke and motion detector notified firefighters of the fire. Nobody was injured in the fire. The fire marshall ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An alligator was seen roaming through the waters of Lake Conway, and now, the photos captured...
Wildlife expert spots long-rumored alligator in Arkansas lake
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Company filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy
On Your Side: Tech store closes, Springfield customers in limbo
Motorcycle rider
Fact Finders: Is it legal for motorcycle riders to split lanes in Missouri?
Three cars have been stolen from the Battlefield Mall parking lot in the last three weeks.
Car stolen from Battlefield Mall parking lot found in Cuba, Mo.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the NFL football...
Chiefs’ Mahomes ‘surprised’ by Hill criticism in podcast
Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) tries to get past Missouri guard DaJuan Gordon (12) during an...
SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups set for January 2023
Greene County Commission
Greene County Commission approves first ARPA payments
Taste of the Ozarks: Proscuitto and Peas Pasta Toss
Taste of the Ozarks: Proscuitto and Peas Pasta Toss