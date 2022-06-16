Firefighters investigate fire damaging restaurant fire in Dixon, Mo.
DIXON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant in Dixon.
Firefighters responded to the Wagon Wheel restaurant around 5 a.m. on Thursday.
Investigators say a smoke and motion detector notified firefighters of the fire. Nobody was injured in the fire. The fire marshall ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.
