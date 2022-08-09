Greene County judge deciding Nicholas Godejohn’s murder conviction appeal

Nicholas Godejohn
Nicholas Godejohn(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wisconsin man serving a life sentence for killing a Springfield woman is back in a Greene County Courtroom.

Nicholas Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing Dee Dee Blanchard in 2015. He is serving life in prison without parole, plus 25 years for armed criminal action.

Attorneys for Godejohn are asking Greene County Judge David Jones to set aside his 2018 murder conviction based on poor representation. An evidentiary hearing beginning on August 9 is scheduled to last two days.

Dee Dee Blanchard’s daughter, Gypsy, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July of 2016 for her mother’s death. A judge sentenced her to a 10-year prison sentence.

Gypsy Blanchard testified she met Godejohn, 28, of Big Bend, Wisc., online and communicated secretly for three years before he came to Springfield at her request. Prosecutors argued that Godejohn killed Blanchard and returned to Wisconsin with Gypsy by bus.

Police arrested them at Godejohn’s home a few days after the murder. In court, Gypsy said she planned her mother’s murder. She had also considered poison, arson, and a gun.

