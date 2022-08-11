Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation Part 4

Daniel Posey gives you an inside-look at volunteer opportunities at the Drew Lewis Foundation and how the nonprofit founder hopes to make a positive change.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “Be ready to change.”

That’s the advice and insight from Zack Wilson, who works on social media & marketing at the Drew Lewis Foundation. He talked to Daniel Posey about the volunteer roles available at the Springfield-based organization. CEO & Founder, Amy Blansit, also describes how she hopes the nonprofit will make a positive impact in the community through leadership.

Find more volunteer opportunities at the Drew Lewis Foundation here.

