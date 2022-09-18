Police investigate a shooting Sunday afternoon in Springfield

(Matt Popovich | Unsplash)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in the northwest part of the city.

Police say it happened at around noon when two men got into an argument at a gas station near West Lynn Street and North Forest Street. The victim was leaving when the suspect, a black male, shot at him. He missed and hit the victim’s vehicle instead.

No one was hurt. Police are looking for the man responsible.

