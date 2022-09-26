Springfield family finally gets closure after their son’s killer is charged

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost four months after a 17-year-old boy was found dead near a Christian school on Springfield’s northside, the person accused of killing him is in police custody facing charges.

Authorities will not release the names of those charged because they are juveniles. Sebastian’s father, Jared Wormington, and stepmother, Crystal Wormington, said they are glad this is ending.

“It was really hard,” said Crystal. “It’s hard to even explain what that feels like to watch them walk in the room and know that’s who took his life.”

Sebastian Wormington was found shot to death on June 7 near the Christian Schools of Springfield building, off North Grant Avenue. A second juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was assaulted.

Jared and Crystal said after our story aired back in July, police located the suspects.

“I hope he does feel bad for what he did,” said Jared.

Crystal said part of their mystery is over.

“They took a life, he was going to turn 18 in November, and now he doesn’t have that chance,” said Crystal.

Sebastian’s parents said they’re still finding reminders of their lost son every day.

“My daughter found a pair of his glasses in her room the other day that he had given her and one of the videos from one of his friends. He was wearing those glasses,” said Crystal. “It’s just little bitty things like that just hit you.”

The Wormington’s said Sebastian was himself when hunting, fishing, or playing guitar.

They also said they still light a candle in his remembrance.

“There is some just knowing exactly what happened that day,” Jared said.

The two hope the juveniles being charged do better and understand their actions hurt others.

“Probably be a while before I can, but I’m sure with time maybe I can forgive,” said Jared.

“They were scared, and they were young. I just hope that they really do have remorse and realize what they did,” said Crystal. “Never, when they do get out, don’t do that ever again. become a better person.”

The Wormington’s ask if you know anything about the crime, please call the police.

