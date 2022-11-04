Ozarks Life: Shoot’n for Dreams

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - You can reach out to Craig Logan if you’d like to help Shoot’n for Dreams or to nominate a kid for an upcoming hunt. His number is (417) 880-3594. You can also reach out to him on Facebook, at his Shoot’n for Dreams page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.