MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse

Stephanie Hein Campaign
Stephanie Hein Campaign
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse.

The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136.

Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri House of Representatives. Hein used a knock-on-doors approach. Hein campaigned on working across the party line with Republicans and improving our education system.

Rep. Fishel has served Springfield for two terms.

