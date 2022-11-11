West Plains woman in serious condition after truck hits farm animals in the road

(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from West Plains is in serious condition after her truck hit several farm animals that had ventured into the middle of the road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Thursday evening when the truck hit some cows and one goat in the middle of Highway E, three miles south of South Fork.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a West Plains hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

