Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching.

Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were served for Thanksgiving. Officials say they saw an increase in demand this year compared to last year. They expect to serve even more for Christmas.

It’s hard to believe Christmas is right around the corner, and for many families in Greene County, Christmas wouldn’t be possible without help from the Crosslines Holiday assistance program. The food pantry provides enough food for three meals for needy families and toys and books for children. If you are interested in helping with the program, you can volunteer to serve families on the distribution day. Officials are also accepting new toys and monetary donations.

“On our website, we have toy wish lists, and we always run short on gift items for teenagers,” said Crosslines Director Wes Buchholz. “They’re just not as fun to shop for as little kids. So if anybody’s out there thinking about making a toy donation or even a monetary donation for us to be able to buy those things, maybe look at those team categories to make sure that we get covered on those.”

Crosslines officials say that it has been difficult to handle the number of callers wanting to apply and encourage people to apply in person. They believe that inflation could be the reason so many people are seeking help.

“Things are more expensive right now,” said Buchholz. “So it’s definitely playing a part in it, you know, even if even for those of us who may have budgeted for, you know, Christmas expenses, you’re not your money’s not going as far as it did when you budgeted, you know, at the beginning of the year. So, it’s definitely, definitely affecting the families that we serve who, you know, are struggling to, you know, find their next meal at times. So to be able to also provide Christmas is definitely a big stressor on the families we serve.”

To qualify for holiday assistance programs through Crosslines, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be residents of Greene County

Must provide Social Security Cards for all members of household (including children)

Must provide a piece of mail less than 30 days old

Household income must fall at or below USDA Poverty Scale for family size

In addition, applicants must meet ONE of the following requirements:

A school-aged or younger child (birth to 18 years) must be living in the household OR

All members of the household must be 60 years or older OR

All members of the household must be homebound

If you want to apply for assistance, you can do so in person at 615 N. Glenstone or call 417-869-0563. Crosslines will accept applications during the following hours.

Friday, December 2, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, December 3, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

You must register to receive assistance. No walk-ins will be accepted on distribution day.

