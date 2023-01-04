Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks.

After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by several people turned to us for help.

“It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter.

He says he got a warning about the possible delay of trash pickup by Republic Services. By the looks of his Springfield neighborhood, many others did too.

“We got an automated call saying they were going to be back next week. Don’t worry about it. We’ll pick it up the following week. Then, the next week came and the same thing happened,” he said. We’re just trying to figure out what to do with it.”

That was back a few weeks ago in the middle of December. He didn’t want to wait another few weeks so he decided to head to Republic Service’s Springfield office hoping to get answers.

“I went in to see why trash hadn’t been picked up. They acted like they didn’t know anything about it. It was odd to me because I know that the neighborhood has been calling about it,” he said.

Heitter’s neighborhood on the southeast side of town isn’t the only one waiting. Trash seems to be a hot topic on social media. People living across town are also having issues. Some are canceling their service with the company.

It turns out other customers in nearby towns, like Nixa, is also waiting for the trucks from Republic Services to pay them a visit.

We reached out to the company to find out what is causing the disruption in service.

They sent us a statement that reads:

“Thank you for your inquiry. Republic Services of Southwestern Missouri is experiencing some service delays due to weather and an unusual amount of driver absences due to illness, parental leave, and bereavement. We also typically see an increase of household waste after the holidays, which can account for delays. Our team is working diligently, and we plan to be back on the regular service schedule on Monday, January 9. Residents can help by bagging all garbage they possibly can, especially if they are going to set items outside of their containers. We are proud to serve our local communities, and we thank them for their patience during this time.”

Heitter says he’s doing what he can to keep his waste pile from growing.

“Well, I’m getting a lot of offers from neighbors saying that you could use our trash can. People being good neighbors,” he said.

He says he hopes the issue will be resolved soon.

He said, “Is it the end of the world? No. But we do pay our bills. We’d like to see it picked up on time.”

