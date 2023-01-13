Judge sentences Strafford, Mo., man for killing wife, in-laws

Jesse Huy KY3
Jesse Huy KY3(Jesse Huy KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Strafford, Mo. man to prison for killing his wife and in-laws minutes.

Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. A judge sentenced him to three consecutive life sentences.

Investigators say Huy killed his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of Strafford, and her two parents, Ronald L. Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in March 2021.

Investigators say Huy called authorities on March 19 to report he killed three family members inside his home in the 4400 block of North Farm Road 249. A dispatcher asked Huy why he did it. Investigators say Huy responded by saying, “well, they wouldn’t leave. I’ve been waiting for a week for them to leave. I’ve had enough.” Huy then told the dispatcher he would not resist deputies when they arrested him.

Investigators say the parents visited Strafford to assist Tonya Huy after back surgery. Investigators say Huy shot them twice while they all sat at a table. Deputies found a 9 mm handgun they believe was used in the shootings on Huy’s truck.

