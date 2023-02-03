Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses his top priorities for future of Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - It has been a few weeks since Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Attorney General. He discussed his priorities for office.

Fighting violent crime is at the top of Bailey’s list.

”I was a prosecutor, and I worked at a county office. So I see that side of it. We’ve got to get a handle on violent crime in the state of Missouri, and the attorney general’s office stands ready to assist any county prosecutor that would want to make a request of our office,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey

Bailey says his office has the experience to help.

”We have more than 100 years of combined prosecutorial experience on one floor in our office building resources ready to deploy in the fight against violent crime,” said Attorney General Bailey.

This week, Bailey joined with 19 other attorneys general in sending a letter to CVS and Walgreens. In it, they asked the companies to stop their plan to mail abortion pills.

”The shipment of abortion drugs through the mail violates both state and federal law. So President Biden has attempted to promulgate a rule through the Food and Drug Administration that ignores federal statute. It undermines the rule of law, and it upsets our balance of federalism,” said Attorney General Bailey.

Another priority on Bailey’s to-do list is protecting consumers.

”This office handles tens of thousands of consumer protection complaints every year, and we investigate those. We enforce the Missouri merchandising practices act to prevent deceptive business practices from harming Missouri consumers. That’s about enforcing the law as written and protecting Missourians from those deceptive practices,” said Attorney General Bailey.

As for those pesky spam calls, everyone despises them.

”If Missourians sign up on either the state or federal no-call list, the state of Missouri will act to protect them. And we will partner with other states to go after bad actors because there’s always strength in numbers,” said Attorney General Bailey.

