Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri, veterinarians warn about the dangers it poses for pets.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association, veterinarians saw a 60% increase in cases just last year. Some of the signs that your pet has consumed the plant are stumbling around like they are drunk, easily startled and lethargic, vomiting, shaking, and dilated pupils.

THC is the active chemical found in marijuana that causes humans to get high. THC is very toxic to dogs and cats. If they consume it, it could be deadly. The good news is if you get your pet to the vet quickly after consumption, they could be ok. Your vet must get the product out of their system to help them recover because dogs usually can’t just “sleep it off.”

“The high and the effect of it usually lasts 18 to 24 hours on dogs, and it’s very toxic to dogs,” said Veterinarian Philip Brown. “It’s not like with people. It’s just more toxic with animals, for dogs just don’t sleep it off that their motion and moving around anxious. This hard to hold them still, very hard to hold them still.”

Marijuana poisoning can happen from inhaling secondhand smoke, consuming the plant itself or edibles, and licking THC oil or butter.

“I think you should use the same precautions you use with children,” said Brown. “Put the locks on your cabinets, and you do things like that. And you just have to be extra cautious to keep it up because some dogs just get into stuff.”

Now, this is different than CBD products, which we brought you a story on back in June. There are many products on the market with CBD for pets, and you can find more information, CLICK HERE.

