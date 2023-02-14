Harmony House to partner with the Republic Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County has awarded a new round of grant funding to local non-profits.

More than $4.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act will help keep many vital resources in our community.

“We don’t want to let the people of Republic and the rest of Greene County forget that we’re thinking about them too,” said Jared Alexander, Executive Director of Harmony House.

He says the Springfield nonprofit that offers services to victims of domestic violence is branching out.

Recently, the organization was granted just under $159,000 in ARPA funding. That money will go towards the hiring of a victims’ advocate that will work alongside Republic Police.

“Police departments are really good at being there and being the best help that they can be in that moment but naturally you’re going to forget a couple of things,” said Alexander.

Things like shelter assistance and counseling services. Alexander says the crisis center answered more than 3200 hotline calls last year. That’s 400 more than the year before. As the need for assistance grows so does the way it’s offered.

“As the police respond they have a place to turn to or a direct referral partner for those victims to sit down and navigate the system with,” he said.

He says there are plans to keep the position even past the ARPA funding.

“We’re going to keep working as we can to develop new sources of revenue, to find sustainable resources that can keep these resources in the community,” said Alexander. “I think this is that first little step in making that jump in providing extra resources, letting the community know we’re here in a lot of different ways.”

The final details of the project and position are still in the works.

The advocate could be available in Republic in just a few weeks.

