15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery in St. Charles

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in St. Charles last night.

The St. Charles police responded to shots fired at 8:50pm at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

There the officers discovered a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy who were robbed in the area of Oak Ave. and Perry St. by two suspects.

The victims were approached by the suspects who announced a robbery and pulled out a handgun, eventually shooting into the vehicle and hitting the 15-year-old.

The 17-year-old boy drove to the hospital where he called in the robbery to police. The 15-year-old girl died at the hospital from her wounds.

The 17-year-old said they were told to meet in the area that the robbery occurred. The reason why is still unknown.

This is an active investigation. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309

News4 will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony Mitchell in front of one of her new billboards as Miss Arkansas.
Miss Arkansas helping remove offensive billboards in hometown
Faith Luckey, 11, disappeared from an area on West Lombard Street on February 3.
Police say missing Springfield girl has been found safe; man in custody
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Shawn Wickstrom & Christopher Applebee. Courtesy: Cedar County Sheriff's Office
Cedar County authorities identify buried body, arrest two for manslaughter
Courtesy: Bolivar Police Department
Bolivar, Mo. police investigating scammers asking for money, posing as victim’s granddaughter and bail bondsman

Latest News

MSHP bomb squad renders explosive device found in Howell County safe
Storm damages trees, buildings in Marion County, Ark.
NWS confirms two more tornadoes touched down in Arkansas last week
Students taking home technology for alternative method of learning
Police investigating overnight break-in at Willard High School
Fatal Crash
Willard woman dies in single-car crash Saturday night