SAMPLE BALLOTS: See what’s on the ballot for upcoming April election in Missouri

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 4 to decide municipal and countywide issues. Here’s a look at what’s on the ballots.

MISSOURI ONLY:

Barry County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/03/01/sample-ballots-benton-county-april-2/

Benton County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/03/01/sample-ballots-benton-county-april/

Camden County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/22/sample-ballots-camden-county-april/

Cedar County: Waiting for Ballots

Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/

Dade County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/20/sample-ballots-dade-county-april/

Dallas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/22/sample-ballots-dallas-county-april/

Dent County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/27/sample-ballot-dent-county-april/

Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/28/sample-ballots-douglas-county-april/

Greene County: https://vote.greenecountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/22MGMOGRE_7-Sample-Ballots-1.pdf

Hickory County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/27/sample-ballot-hickory-county-april/

Howell County: https://howellcounty.net/wpnew/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/April-2023-Sample-Ballots.pdf

Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/

Lawrence County: https://www.lawrencecountymo.org/_files/ugd/e487e4_3dac09dd03974b28b5ae2a0fcf5015bd.pdf

Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_7967059d1772492a88271a5acbc52d7f.pdf

Oregon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/21/sample-ballotsoregon-county-april/

Ozark County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/24/sample-ballots-ozark-county-april/

Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Sample-Ballotts-4-4-23.pdf

Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/county-clerk/

Pulaski County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Bjy8GN8xdvrw_OcIi710-8jhBppjTDqQ/view

Shannon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/27/sample-ballot-shannon-county-april/

St. Clair County: Waiting for ballots

Stone County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/03/01/sample-ballots-stone-county-april/

Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?id=4797

Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/23/sample-ballots-texas-county-april/

Webster County: https://webstercountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Webster-Publication-April-2023.pdf

Wright County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/20/sample-ballots-wright-county-april/

