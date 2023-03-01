SAMPLE BALLOTS: See what’s on the ballot for upcoming April election in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 4 to decide municipal and countywide issues. Here’s a look at what’s on the ballots.
MISSOURI ONLY:
Barry County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/03/01/sample-ballots-benton-county-april-2/
Benton County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/03/01/sample-ballots-benton-county-april/
Camden County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/22/sample-ballots-camden-county-april/
Cedar County: Waiting for Ballots
Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/
Dade County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/20/sample-ballots-dade-county-april/
Dallas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/22/sample-ballots-dallas-county-april/
Dent County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/27/sample-ballot-dent-county-april/
Douglas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/28/sample-ballots-douglas-county-april/
Greene County: https://vote.greenecountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/22MGMOGRE_7-Sample-Ballots-1.pdf
Hickory County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/27/sample-ballot-hickory-county-april/
Howell County: https://howellcounty.net/wpnew/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/April-2023-Sample-Ballots.pdf
Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/
Lawrence County: https://www.lawrencecountymo.org/_files/ugd/e487e4_3dac09dd03974b28b5ae2a0fcf5015bd.pdf
Miller County: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_7967059d1772492a88271a5acbc52d7f.pdf
Oregon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/21/sample-ballotsoregon-county-april/
Ozark County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/24/sample-ballots-ozark-county-april/
Phelps County: http://www.phelpscounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Sample-Ballotts-4-4-23.pdf
Polk County: https://polkcountymo.gov/county-clerk/
Pulaski County: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Bjy8GN8xdvrw_OcIi710-8jhBppjTDqQ/view
Shannon County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/27/sample-ballot-shannon-county-april/
St. Clair County: Waiting for ballots
Stone County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/03/01/sample-ballots-stone-county-april/
Taney County: https://media.taneycounty.org/pdf.php?id=4797
Texas County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/23/sample-ballots-texas-county-april/
Webster County: https://webstercountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Webster-Publication-April-2023.pdf
Wright County: https://www.ky3.com/gallery/2023/02/20/sample-ballots-wright-county-april/
