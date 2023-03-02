City of Springfield wants your input on parking downtown

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield is partnering with Walker Consultants to conduct a study of parking options in downtown Springfield.

The city says its goal is to provide the city with options for improving the parking system and to focus on economic development. The specific study area for the project is bordered roughly by National Avenue on the east, Grant Avenue on the west, Elm Street on the south, and Phelps Street on the North.

“Any parking near anything on the square is like very few and far between,” said Courtni Davis, who parks downtown. “It’s always already taken, so you have to park in a parking lot which is far away from most businesses.”

The city of Springfield is aware of the concerns and is now asking for your help and feedback through a survey.

“We’ve definitely heard that there have been concerns with people have not been able to park in front of businesses and there being a long walk to a business,” said Grady Porter, Traffic Engineer. “Another concern that we’ve heard from a lot of citizens is that the parking garages are somewhat scary.”

As part of the study, Walker Consultants will assess existing public and private parking within the study area, both on and off-street. They will document how parking is used throughout various seasons, times of the week, and times of the day.

The project will also review existing parking regulations, operating policies, enforcement practices, and other aspects of the parking system.

When all of these concerns will be tackled and a plan will be formulated, the city says by the end of summer.

To access the public survey, click HERE.

