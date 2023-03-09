Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.

NFL Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced the decision on Thursday. He will serve as the league’s commissioner.

“We are excited to bring an innovative form of this great game to communities across the country,” said Brown. “We are ready to shake things up!”

The new team in Springfield will play in an arena under construction at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds. The league has announced five of the eight franchises.

Here’s a look at the league:

June-August Schedule

10-Game Schedule

50-Yard Field

6 Players on the Field/12 players for each team

Interactive Fan Experience

The franchise will announce a team name and colors at a later date.

