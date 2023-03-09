Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.

NFL Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced the decision on Thursday. He will serve as the league’s commissioner.

“We are excited to bring an innovative form of this great game to communities across the country,” said Brown. “We are ready to shake things up!”

The new team in Springfield will play in an arena under construction at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds. The league has announced five of the eight franchises.

Here’s a look at the league:

  • June-August Schedule
  • 10-Game Schedule
  • 50-Yard Field
  • 6 Players on the Field/12 players for each team
  • Interactive Fan Experience

The franchise will announce a team name and colors at a later date.

