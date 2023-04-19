JDRF Community One Walk at Drury

The goal is to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D).
The walk is this Saturday morning at Drury.
The walk is this Saturday morning at Drury.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This Saturday is the JDRF Community One Walk at Drury.

The goal is to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Check-in starts at 8:30, the walk begins at 10. By clicking here, you can pre-register for the walk.

