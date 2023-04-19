JDRF Community One Walk at Drury
The goal is to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D).
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This Saturday is the JDRF Community One Walk at Drury.
The goal is to create a world without type 1 diabetes (T1D).
Check-in starts at 8:30, the walk begins at 10. By clicking here, you can pre-register for the walk.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.