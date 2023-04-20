State awards grant money to first responders, Linn Creek, Mo., Police Department reacts

By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - The Linn Creek Police Department is out of hundreds of agencies awarded grant money from the state for new equipment.

”We’re going to apply it towards a new vehicle for the fleet,” said Chief David Lobaugh. ”We’re thinking it’s going to go towards the new Tesla.”

The police department was the first agency around Lake of the Ozarks to add one of the cars last year.

”It’s the Tesla that has been pretty good for us, definitely saving fuel cost and maintenance,” said Chief Lobaugh.

In total, hundreds of agencies were awarded some money.

Grants were awarded as follows:

  • Law Enforcement: To date, a total of 106 law enforcement agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, and investigative technology and software. The list of law enforcement grant recipients is available here.
  • Fire Safety: To date, a total of 224 fire service agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $3 million for equipment, including turnout gear, extrication equipment, and thermal imaging cameras. The list of fire service grant recipients is available here.
  • EMS: To date, a total of 98 emergency medical service providers have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including automatic compression devices, cardiac monitors, and emergency communications radios. The list of EMS grant recipients is available here.

The grant application has closed; however, grant recipient lists will be updated periodically as additional grants are finalized.

The funding for these public safety grants is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grants require a local match of 50 percent; for example, if the total cost of a project were $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000, and the ARPA share of the grant would be $20,000.

Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the eastbound lanes near mile...
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash near Marshfield, Mo.
Justin Bartles faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of...
Police arrest man wanted in connection to deadly shooting of teenager in Springfield; police identify second suspect
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
A level 2 risk of severe storms exists from roughly Rolla, MO to Harrison, AR and points to the...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much Colder This Weekend
Officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of South Florence on Tuesday evening.
Police investigating a murder-suicide involving mother and son at Springfield, Mo., home

Latest News

High temperatures in the mid 50s are forecast Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much Colder This Weekend
Springfield-Greene County Health Department updating COVID-19 vaccine schedule
8th grader Kewana Fuller found a rare pink grasshopper outside at school.
Mountain Home, Ark., student finds rare pink grasshopper
Mo. first responders to receive $6.3M in grants
Mo. first responders to receive $6.3M in grants
KY3′s general manager earns honor from Springfield service organization