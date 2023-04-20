State awards grant money to first responders, Linn Creek, Mo., Police Department reacts

LINN CREEK, Mo. (KY3) - The Linn Creek Police Department is out of hundreds of agencies awarded grant money from the state for new equipment.

”We’re going to apply it towards a new vehicle for the fleet,” said Chief David Lobaugh. ”We’re thinking it’s going to go towards the new Tesla.”

The police department was the first agency around Lake of the Ozarks to add one of the cars last year.

”It’s the Tesla that has been pretty good for us, definitely saving fuel cost and maintenance,” said Chief Lobaugh.

In total, hundreds of agencies were awarded some money.

Grants were awarded as follows:

Law Enforcement : To date, a total of 106 law enforcement agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, and investigative technology and software. The list of law enforcement grant recipients is available : To date, a total of 106 law enforcement agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, and investigative technology and software. The list of law enforcement grant recipients is available here

Fire Safety : To date, a total of 224 fire service agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $3 million for equipment, including turnout gear, extrication equipment, and thermal imaging cameras. The list of fire service grant recipients is available : To date, a total of 224 fire service agencies have been approved to receive a total of over $3 million for equipment, including turnout gear, extrication equipment, and thermal imaging cameras. The list of fire service grant recipients is available here

EMS: To date, a total of 98 emergency medical service providers have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including automatic compression devices, cardiac monitors, and emergency communications radios. The list of EMS grant recipients is available : To date, a total of 98 emergency medical service providers have been approved to receive a total of over $1.6 million for equipment, including automatic compression devices, cardiac monitors, and emergency communications radios. The list of EMS grant recipients is available here

The grant application has closed; however, grant recipient lists will be updated periodically as additional grants are finalized.

The funding for these public safety grants is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grants require a local match of 50 percent; for example, if the total cost of a project were $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000, and the ARPA share of the grant would be $20,000.

Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match.

