Man killed in deputy-involved shooting outside the Christian County courthouse has been identified

By KY3 Staff and Michael Hoffman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole has identified the man shot and killed by the deputy as 52-year-old Travis L. Bullington of Sparta.

According to Sheriff Cole, the shooting happened at the Ozark square around 4 p.m. outside the Christian County Justice Center. Sheriff Cole says Bullington was seen on top of the woman in a physical altercation, that’s when deputies went to intervene, and he pulled out a gun and shot her, and a deputy then shot Bullington.

Bullington died at the hospital, and the woman is currently in critical condition at the hospital. The deputy was not injured.

Sheriff Cole says there was a 17-month-old child involved in the incident, that child was not injured and has been placed in a safe home with the help of the Missouri Children’s Division.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

