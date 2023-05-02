Judge sentences man for shooting death of employee at Springfield tactical supply store

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of two men arrested for his connection to the death of an employee at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield entered a guilty plea.

Zachary Cano will spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of Colin Loderhouse on July 6, 2022.

Investigators say, Jonathan Peace, and Zachary Cano, stole a firearm from Anchor Tactical Supply on July 5. The pair then returned on July 6. Loderhose, 25, recognized at least one of the men. Surveillance video showed Loderhouse escorting them to the front door.

Investigators say Peace is seen on video walking away, but Cano is seen pulling a gun from his waistband. He then walks out of view of the camera as Loderhouse is shot. Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the two running away. Loderhouse later died from the gunshot wound.

Police say they found several guns in the getaway car.

Peace pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing a firearm in December. A judge sentenced him to seven years behind bars.

