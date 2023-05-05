Springfield hosting tire toss Saturday to recycle used tires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield is hosting a tire toss event on Saturday to encourage citizens to recycle old tires instead of dumping them or throwing them away.

Kristen Milam, communication coordinator for the city says the whole point of the event is to collect tires and keep them out of landfills.

“So tires are one of the things we find dumped along our roadways and our alleyways, they’re really hard to dispose of,” said Milam. “So it’s really important that we keep those out of our neighborhoods and out of our right-of-way.”

Recycling tires is a crucial activity. Milam says they’re hard to dispose of, and can even be bad for the environment.

“They are not only unsightly, but they can also capture water and breed pests like mosquitos,” said Milam. “They also take up a lot of space in the landfill, you have to cut them in order to dispose of them there, so it’s always best to dispose of them properly.”

The event is taking place on 404 N. Jefferson from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Springfield citizens can dispose of up to eight tires per household.

Tires must be separated from the rims to be disposed of. When you arrive at the location, Springfield city workers will unload the tires from your vehicle for you.

This isn’t the first time the city has hosted a tire toss, and they’re hoping this time is as successful as the last.

“We had a really, really great turnout,” said Milam. “Can’t remember the exact numbers but I know we got rid of several thousand tires through that. And that was in 2021 when we previously did a tire event.”

Just a reminder, to get to the tire drop-off, you’ll have to take Chestnut Expressway to Jefferson, and then head down the one-way from there.

