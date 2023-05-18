WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: City of Springfield is handing out overgrowth notices for grass

Over one-hundred complaints have already been filed
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If your grass is high, you will want to get your mower fired up.

The city of Springfield says it’s had more than a hundred complaints for high weeds and grass, which can bring in hefty fines. The overgrowth has to be seven inches or taller to get a notice, and you have ten days to fix it. If you choose not to, the city will cut it for you. Then it will send you the bill.

”With the rain, the growth right now has been crazy, but it doesn’t relieve you of the obligation of maintaining your yard,” said Building Services Director Brock Rowe. “A normal lot size can range anywhere from $200-$700.”

White notice signs are being placed around town on the property where the grass is at least seven inches tall.

“You can have a fire hazard, especially if the grass dries out,” said Rowe. “The other reason is you can have snakes and mice and things like that living in the grassy areas.”

Residents we spoke to say they have to mow their lawns more than often after all the rain.

“We were gone over the weekend and came back, and it looked like a jungle out here,” said Liz Dressler. “I’m glad the city is enforcing this because the grass can get high at busy intersections and become dangerous.”

To file a complaint about high grass in your area, click HERE.

