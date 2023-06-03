Four people killed in car versus multiple motorcycle crash near Aurora, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple people have died after a car versus multiple motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, four people have died, three are seriously injured, and two have moderate injuries.

According to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, multiple medical helicopters were called to the scene.

