Springfield’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates 35 years of service with virtual campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Habitat of Humanity hosted a virtual campaign on Thursday to celebrate 35 years of providing homes for people in need.

It’s called “Hope in Every Home.” The goal is to raise $35,000 for the materials and construction of a five-bedroom home.

Habitat says through donors’ generous support, it’s able to provide safe and affordable housing for families that couldn’t otherwise afford it. Building these homes, it needs the funds in advance.

if you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.

