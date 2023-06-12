Dade County couple faces murder charges after investigators say son, 3, shot daughter

The prosecutor charged Stormy Baker, the father, and Chelsey Martin, the mother, with...
The prosecutor charged Stormy Baker, the father, and Chelsey Martin, the mother, with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, and endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County couple faces murder charges following the shooting death of their daughter by their son.

The prosecutor charged Stormy Baker, the father, and Chelsey Martin, the mother, with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, and endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk. A judge ordered bond set at $100,000.

The incident happened on July 20, 2022. Investigators say their son, 3, told them he shot the daughter, 1, in the bedroom. The girl later died from her wound. Investigators say the mother was inside the home, but the father was getting water for cattle on the property.

Investigators say the couple admitted to keeping guns in a bedroom. Investigators say Baker admitted that the guns were likely loaded, but they had the safety on them.

Missouri Highway Patrol investigators say they found bags of marijuana in the home and a rifle on the bed of the bedroom.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Mountain Grove Fire Department
Mountain Grove pastor grateful for community help after fire burns down church
Jonesboro police arrested three Arkansas State University basketball players on suspicion of...
New Details: Three Arkansas State men’s basketball players arrested
Beautiful day!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler & drier in the near term
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Arkansas
The Jenkins family hummer stolen.
KY3 story helps single father find stolen Hummer, just not in the condition he wanted

Latest News

Queen of Clean: Making a natural disinfecting spray
Beautiful day!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler & drier in the near term
Tracking cooler weather to start the week
Courtesy: Gassville Fire Dept.
2 escape plane crash without serious injuries near Gassville, Ark.