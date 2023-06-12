Dade County couple faces murder charges after investigators say son, 3, shot daughter

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Dade County couple faces murder charges following the shooting death of their daughter by their son.

The prosecutor charged Stormy Baker, the father, and Chelsey Martin, the mother, with second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, and endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk. A judge ordered bond set at $100,000.

The incident happened on July 20, 2022. Investigators say their son, 3, told them he shot the daughter, 1, in the bedroom. The girl later died from her wound. Investigators say the mother was inside the home, but the father was getting water for cattle on the property.

Investigators say the couple admitted to keeping guns in a bedroom. Investigators say Baker admitted that the guns were likely loaded, but they had the safety on them.

Missouri Highway Patrol investigators say they found bags of marijuana in the home and a rifle on the bed of the bedroom.

