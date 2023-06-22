United Way of the Ozarks hosts its annual Day of Caring

Hundreds in the Ozarks volunteer for United Way's Day of Caring.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers across the Ozarks spent Thursday at nonprofits for the United Way’s Day of Caring.

This is the 31st annual year for the event in Springfield. Day of Caring encourages volunteers to make nonprofit locations safer and more comfortable for the people they serve. More than 1,300 volunteers participated in 130 projects this year, helping 44 local nonprofits.

Outside of Day of Caring, there are plenty of area resources if anyone needs a helping hand. Just call United Way 211 to get connected.

