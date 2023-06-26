Firefighters in Mountain Grove evacuating entire block for natural gas concerns

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Mountain Grove are having to evacuate an entire block due to natural gas concerns.

The fire department shared on Facebook that crews are working a fire, and natural gas is filling some buildings in the area of Main Street and Highway 96. They are asking people to evacuate buildings nearby.

Employees of the funeral home where crews are fighting the fire say a natural gas line underneath the garage of the funeral home leaked. The garage is separated from the funeral home.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

