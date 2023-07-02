Police investigate shooting in Springfield, Mo.; 1 injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in Springfield.

Officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Madison around 10 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound. Police say he is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital.

Investigators say there is no danger to the public. Police interviewed several people at the scene but made no arrests. They say it is an ongoing investigation.

