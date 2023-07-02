Police investigate shooting in Springfield, Mo.; 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in Springfield.
Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night in Springfield.

Officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Madison around 10 p.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound. Police say he is in stable condition at a Springfield hospital.

Investigators say there is no danger to the public. Police interviewed several people at the scene but made no arrests. They say it is an ongoing investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
Warm Sunday before some heat briefly returns
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Sunday before a brief return of summer heat
Seymour woman is charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant.
Seymour woman charged in crash with Amish buggy that killed an infant
Security camera footage from Springfield Workshop Foundation dated June 26 at 8:28 p.m.
Springfield nonprofit organization’s parking lot damaged from donuts and burnouts
Thomas Wahlert, 32/Missouri Highway Patrol
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 missing children from Morrisville, Mo.

Latest News

A tarp covers the field during a rain delay before a baseball game between the Kansas City...
Royals score 5 in first inning off Dodgers’ Julio Urías before holding on for win
New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe, left, rounds first on his way to an RBI triple of St. Louis...
Bader, Volpe help Yanks beat Cards for doubleheader split after losing opener
WATCH: Fair Grove, Mo., business' Facebook hacked, leading to many disappointed people
A visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales here in Cape is impacting military families across the...
Clydesdales helping raise money for Folds of Honor