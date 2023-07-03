Queen of Clean: How to make homemade auto windshield washer fluid
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make homemade auto windshield washer fluid at home.
What You Need:
• Rubbing Alcohol
• Water
• Liquid Dish Soap
• Funnel
• Measuring cup
• Measuring utensil
How To:
1. Locate the Windshield Washer fluid container in your car.
2. Place a Funnel on the opening, and pour in the following:
• 1 Quart: Rubbing Alcohol
• 1 Cup: Water
• 2 Tablespoons: Liquid Dish Soap
3. Place the cap back on tightly. Drive around, and it will mix the three ingredients up.
Notes: This is good in weather as cold as 30 degrees below zero.
Linda Says: A Great Money Saver! For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.