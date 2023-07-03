Queen of Clean: How to make homemade auto windshield washer fluid

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make homemade auto windshield washer fluid at home.

What You Need:

• Rubbing Alcohol

• Water

• Liquid Dish Soap

• Funnel

• Measuring cup

• Measuring utensil

How To:

1. Locate the Windshield Washer fluid container in your car.

2. Place a Funnel on the opening, and pour in the following:

• 1 Quart: Rubbing Alcohol

• 1 Cup: Water

• 2 Tablespoons: Liquid Dish Soap

3. Place the cap back on tightly. Drive around, and it will mix the three ingredients up.

Notes: This is good in weather as cold as 30 degrees below zero.

Linda Says: A Great Money Saver! For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

