Burrell Behavioral Health marks the anniversary of 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health marked the first anniversary of the launch of the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline.

Workers hosted a ceremony on Friday morning to reveal a new 988 ‘Be Well’ bell. A Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant paid for the bell.

Chains and shackles, once used as restraints on mental health patients in the 1950s, were melted down and cast into the bell shape.

Burrell Behavioral Health reports more than 5,000 calls to the 988 line since its launch. As a reminder, if you or a loved one are in a crisis, the 988 line is available 24 hours daily, every day of the year. You can call or text to contact a licensed counselor at any time.

