Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks, injuring eight people

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Eight people have been injured, and the driver has been arrested after their boat hit land and crashed into a house at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the boat carrying eight people hit the ground, and a house then overturned, throwing all passengers and the driver out.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks. According to the MSHP Troop F Twitter account, troopers used a drone to help reconstruct the crash during their investigation.

The driver of the boat has been arrested on charges of boating while intoxicated causing serious physical injury and physical injury. He has not been formally charged.

Six of the eight people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and two had moderate injuries. The youngest person is 21 years old. None of the people involved were from Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Springfield; police say speed and alcohol a factor
Highs in the mid to upper 90s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up this week
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Springfield, Mo. woman asks for help identifying thieves
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Springfield, Mo. woman asks for help identifying repeat thieves
Courtesy: City of Branson, Mo.
Crews repair water main break impacting neighborhood in Branson, Mo.
FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs keen to upgrade aging Arrowhead Stadium rather than building anew

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Kansas and Sunshine Saturday, resulting...
Police identify man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Springfield; police say speed and alcohol a factor
Chadwick Flyer Trail Construction in Greene County
Construction on Chadwick Flyer Trail begins in Greene County
Construction on Chadwick Flyer Trail begins in Greene County
Highs in the mid to upper 90s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up this week