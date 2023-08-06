Police investigate shooting death in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting death in Springfield.

Officers responded around 3:30 near Kansas and College Street. Police say the investigation is active, only calling it a homicide. They have not said anything about a possible suspect or motive.

Police have not identified the victim.

