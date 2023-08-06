Police investigate shooting death in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting death in Springfield.
Officers responded around 3:30 near Kansas and College Street. Police say the investigation is active, only calling it a homicide. They have not said anything about a possible suspect or motive.
Police have not identified the victim.
Watch for more updates throughout the morning.
