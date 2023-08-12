LIVE BLOG: Fairway community honors Ofc. Oswald with Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly one week after one of their city’s law enforcement was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, the city of Fairway is paying tribute to his service.
Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died Monday from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.
Saturday evening, the Fairway community planned a Parade of Blue and candlelight vigil to honor Oswald.
Below is a live blog of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, first responding agencies and the others taking part in the events.
