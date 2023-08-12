LIVE BLOG: Fairway community honors Ofc. Oswald with Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil

Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.(Fairway Police Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly one week after one of their city’s law enforcement was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, the city of Fairway is paying tribute to his service.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died Monday from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

Saturday evening, the Fairway community planned a Parade of Blue and candlelight vigil to honor Oswald.

ALSO READ: Here is how the Fairway community is honoring fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald

Below is a live blog of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, first responding agencies and the others taking part in the events.

We will be participating this evening with many other police departments in the 'Parade of Blue' and candlelight vigil...

Posted by Lenexa Police Department on Saturday, August 12, 2023

The Fairway, Kansas Police Department invites the public to join the Parade of Blue and Candlelight Vigil Honoring...

Posted by Prairie Village Police Department on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds will be possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rounds of storms this weekend
Lake of the Ozarks boat explosion
16 people have been injured after a boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
Lloyd E. Tabor, III, 49, of Lebanon, faces charges of first-degree burglary. Tabor’s criminal...
“This is a career criminal”: Laclede County deputies arrest man for burglary with long criminal history
Country music entertainer Shoji Tabuchi, left, performs with Brian Setzer, right, and his...
Branson, Mo., music community mourns the loss of legendary performer Shoji Tabuchi
Salem tire fire
Fire crews spend around 10 hours putting out massive tire shop fire in Salem, Mo.

Latest News

Mike Parson gets his first tattoo. Courtesy: Josh Braig
Meet the Branson man who gave Missouri Governor Mike Parson his first tattoo
Braig says he has tattooed people from all walks of life over the years, from CEOs, doctors,...
Meet the Branson man who gave Missouri Governor Mike Parson his first tattoo
Cornhole enthusiasts of all ages competed in a tournament at the Birthplace of Route 66...
Over 60 teams compete in cornhole tournament at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival
Birthplace of Route 66 Festival Cornhole
Over 60 teams compete in cornhole tournament at the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival