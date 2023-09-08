Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Guns N’ Roses concert scheduled for Saturday at Busch Stadium has been postponed.

BJC Skycams pointed at Busch Stadium Friday afternoon appear to show the stage being taken down. In an email sent by the Cardinals organization, “illness” was the reason for the postponement.

The stage for Guns N' Roses inside Busch Stadium Friday afternoon. (KMOV News 4)

Ticketholders should hold onto their tickets until a makeup date is released.

This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated.

