Guns N’ Roses concert at Busch Stadium postponed

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America with a stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.(Live Nation)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Guns N’ Roses concert scheduled for Saturday at Busch Stadium has been postponed.

Download the KMOV News app

BJC Skycams pointed at Busch Stadium Friday afternoon appear to show the stage being taken down. In an email sent by the Cardinals organization, “illness” was the reason for the postponement.

The stage for Guns N' Roses inside Busch Stadium Friday afternoon.
The stage for Guns N' Roses inside Busch Stadium Friday afternoon.(KMOV News 4)

Ticketholders should hold onto their tickets until a makeup date is released.

This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Gillette of Premiere Exterior Solutions faces six felony charges ranging from stealing...
On Your Side: Springfield business owner at center of investigation surrenders
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail
Death investigation in Springfield leads to large drug bust
Quick rain chance with comfy temperatures this weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fall weather on the horizon
Zach Bryan performs during day one at the Windy City Smokeout festival on Thursday, July 13,...
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma

Latest News

CoxHealth Harrison, Ark. Clinic. Courtesy: CoxHealth
CoxHealth to open new Harrison, Ark. clinic in September
Ian McCarthy/Missouri Highway Patrol
Judge sentences man in shooting death of Clinton, Mo., officer in 2017
Photo Courtesy: Missouri S&T
Missouri S&T earns college value distinction
Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday
Arkansas’ governor calls special session for Monday