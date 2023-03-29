FULL SLATE OF FAMILY FUN PLANNED FOR MISSOURI BEEF DAYS 2023

Sponsored - BOLIVAR, MO – Running from May 6-13, Missouri Beef Days 2023 will feature a whole slate of fun activities for everyone throughout the week, in addition to regular events designed to educate the public about Missouri’s contributions to the beef industry and appreciate those who work in it.

From a block party, junior livestock show, and cowboy formal on Day 1, through the parade, ag expo, and country concert on Day 8, attendees are in for a whole week of affordable fun close to home.

“Although last year’s Missouri Beef Days was chock full of family fun, I really feel like we have taken that up a notch or two this year,” stated organizer Matt Henenberg. “There’s just so much more to do, to watch, and to be a part of. There truly is something for everyone and we have tried hard to make everything affordable for all.”

The Missouri Beef Days 2023 schedule of events includes:

SATURDAY, MAY 6 – Missouri Beef Days Block Party (including Corn Hole Tournament, Beef Cook Off, beer garden, and Central Care Cancer Center Food Truck Festival with children’s activities) | Junior Jackpot Show | Missouri Beef Days Boots & Bling Banquet (including dinner, auction, and Cattleman of the Year award presentation)

SUNDAY, MAY 7 – Cowboy Church with Amanda Radke | Beef Feed by Polk County Cattlemen

MONDAY, MAY 8 – Guest speaker Ray Archuleta

TUESDAY, MAY 9 – Guest speaker Temple Grandin | Beef & Wine Pairing

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 – NextGen Economics Team | Beef & Whiskey Pairing

THURSDAY, MAY 11 – Missouri Beef Days Rodeo day 1 | Rodeo Market

FRIDAY, MAY 12 – Missouri Beef Days Rodeo day 2 | Rodeo Market

SATURDAY, MAY 13 – Missouri Beef Days Parade | Ag Expo | Country Concert

Several of this year’s events, such as Cowboy Church and the Missouri Beef Days Block Party, are completely new, while many of last year’s inaugural events have been improved upon, such as a second day for the Missouri Beef Days Rodeo, and an expanded lineup of exciting guest speakers.

Adding to the fun, Bolivar will once again be home to dozens of cutout cows in front of sponsoring businesses during the weeklong event, and attendees can visit each Missouri Beef Days sponsor’s location to scan a special QR code for a chance to win one of five $100 gift certificates or one of two half sides of beef. Attendees can also expect to find various beef/western/ag-themed exhibits or specials throughout Bolivar during the week.

NextGen Beef Company, one of the nation’s premier providers of high quality beef products with a facility in Polk County, repeats as the event’s exclusive Premiere Sponsor.

For complete information including calendar of events, ticket purchases, participant registration forms, and more, visit www.missouribeefdays.com, email info@missouribeefdays.com, or contact the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce at 417.326.4118. For additional information about Premiere Sponsor NextGen Beef Company, visit their website at www.nextgenbeefcompany.com.