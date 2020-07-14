Advertisement

Springfield city leaders approve masking provision amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Ken McClure stands over Springfield's City Council.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

After hearing more than 100 public comments on the issue, the Springfield City Council voted to require a mask in public places as COVID-19 cases increase in the city.

The new masking provision goes into effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m. It stays in effect for 90 days.

[CLICK here to watch Tuesday’s news conference on the masking requirement at 10 a.m.]

The mask provision requires anyone over the age of 11 to wear a mask anywhere in Springfield where social distancing is not possible. That includes indoor or outdoor public businesses. The provision does not apply when you’re eating or drinking, playing a sport or in a swimming pool. You could also be exempt depending on health conditions, your age, and where you work.

Not wearing a mask could cost you $100. A business could lose its license if it allows customers without a mask.

