Interactive map shows COVID-19 risk based on county, event sizes

COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool.
COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool.(Georgia Tech)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new interactive map allows people to determine the risk of encountering someone infected with COVID-19 based on the county they live in and the projected size of the gathering.

The map is part of a resource called the “COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool.” It was recently developed by a research team at Georgia Tech.

The resource allows users to choose any county in the United States and estimate an event size, anywhere from 10 to 10,000 people, to calculate the risk that at least one COVID-19 positive person will be present.

CLICK HERE to view the map

For example, in Greene County, Missouri, the tool calculates as of Sunday that at a 100-person event, there is a 72% chance that someone in attendance will be COVID-positive. At a gathering with only 10 people, that risk goes down to 12%.

The map pulls data from The COVID Tracking Project by The Atlantic, which tracks confirmed cases on reports from state-level public health departments. It’s also

As of Sunday afternoon, Missouri and Arkansas have reported more than 32,000 cases of COVID-19. A statewide mask mandate takes effect Monday for Arkansas in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

