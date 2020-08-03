Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s tax-free weekend returns from Aug. 7-9

Missouri's 2020 sales tax holiday runs from Friday, August 7 to Sunday, August 9.
By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s almost time for Missouri’s 2020 tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 7, and runs through Sunday, August 9.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, certain back-to-school purchases are exempt from Missouri’s 4.225% sales tax for this time period only.

The sales tax exemption is limited to the following items and restrictions:

  • Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
  • School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
  • Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
  • Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
  • Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
  • Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150
Some cities will not participate in the 2020 sales tax holiday, according to the Missouri . City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, some Missouri cities will not participate in the sales tax holiday. City sales tax will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items purchased in these cities around the Ozarks:

  • Ash Grove
  • Battlefield
  • Bolivar
  • Cabool
  • Carthage
  • Cassville
  • Eldorado Springs
  • Fair Grove
  • Hollister
  • Houston
  • Joplin
  • Kingdom City
  • Licking
  • Marshfield
  • Monett
  • Neosho
  • Nixa
  • Ozark
  • Purdy
  • Reeds Spring
  • Sedalia
  • Springfield
  • Stockton
  • Thayer
  • Waynesville
  • West Plains
  • Willard
  • Willow Springs
