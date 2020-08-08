Advertisement

Now celebrating 70 years, Whataburger announces expansion into Missouri

Whataburger announced plans to expand to Missouri and two other states in 2021. (Whataburger photo)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (KY3) - Whataburger is celebrating its 70th anniversary Saturday, but not without a huge announcement.

The Texas-based fast food chain has confirmed plans to expand new markets into three states, including Missouri.

Whataburger is building 35 restaurants in 2021 and is also planning expansion to Kansas and Tennessee.

“From all of us to all of you, thank you for the last 70 years,” said Whataburger CEO Ed Nelson. “And get ready for the next 70. With the help of our tenured leadership team, the Whataburger Family, and BDT Capital Partners, the brand is taking innovative steps to meet the needs of the next generation of Whataburger fans – while still holding true to the things that matter to our longtime customers. Stay safe. We can’t wait to celebrate in person when the time is right.”

Among the 35 news restaurants, Whataburger says 25 will be company-owned and 10 will be franchised. It’s unclear how many will be added in each state or the exact locations.

Possible markets in Missouri could come around the Kansas City area. KMBC reports that Whataburger Senior Vice President of Real Estate James Turcotte and the company are examining the Kansas City region.

Nearly two years ago, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his love for Whataburger and its ketchup well known, tweeting about his hopes for a restaurant in the Kansas City area.

