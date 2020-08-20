Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for statewide mask mandate in letter to Gov. Parson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for a statewide mask mandate in a letter he recently sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

The letter was dated on August 13, 2020, exactly one week ago Thursday.

The city of Springfield issued a mask mandate on July 16, 2020 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Several cities and counties around the state have issued similar orders, but there is no statewide mandate in Missouri.

In the letter, McClure cites CDC findings after a Great Clips employee in Springfield tested positive for COVID-19 in May. The research determined that masking helped limit the spread with nearly 140 people exposed.

“A masking policy is now a proven tool to help mitigate the spread of the disease,” McClure says in the letter. “When compared with the possibility of further shutting down our community, it has been a very easy decision for me.”

The entire letter can be read below:

Ken McClure letter to Gov. Parson (KY3)

