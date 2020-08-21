Advertisement

As Springfield Public Schools modifies back-to-school plans, Kristi Fulnecky calls it a victory for her case

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Just days before the the new school year was about to start, leaders with the Springfield Public Schools district decided to allow some students to do in-person learning four days a week.

Kristi Fulnecky is calling that decision a victory in her lawsuit against the district.

“It’s a win for us I think because, maybe by putting the pressure on with the lawsuit, they’re realizing the kids with disabilities need to be in the classroom more than two days a week,” Fulnecky says.

This week the district said all pre-schoolers, and some special education students can attend class four days a week. Fulnecky says all children should have that option.

“We’re arguing that it’s a violation of equal protection because the kids are all equal, especially across the ones with disabilities and they’re all being treated unequally,” Fulnecky says.

The district has now asked for the case to be moved to federal court but wasn’t able to provide a comment to KY3.

Fulnecky also filed a lawsuit against the city of Springfield, its mayor and its city council members regarding the mask ordinance last month.

“You need to let your citizens choose whether they want to wear a mask or not,” she says.

The city has filed a motion to dismiss the case and five judges have already recused themselves. If all other judges follow that trend, the Supreme Court decides what county hears the case.

“Maybe they’ll speed up the recusal, but sometimes it’s been taking judges five days to recuse and then and then another two or three days to re-assign,” Fulnecky says.

In Branson, the city has also filed a motion to dismiss Fulnecky’s lawsuit against it’s face mask mandate after a Taney County judge denied her request to put the law on hold last week. The hearing for that motion to dismiss is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25.

“It’s our liberty and freedom and we should be able to have a choice as parents and citizens what we wanna do,” Fulnecky says.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greene County Commission approves $35 million in CARES Act relief fund grants

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, the 30 member volunteer group created July 21, meets in subcommittees to review applications by categories.

News

Blue Eye, Mo. school district covering cost of meals for all students this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The Blue Eye, Mo. school district in rural Stone County is covering the costs of meals for all its students this year because of the financial hardships many families are dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

School is back in session with masks, social distancing in Ozark

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Students are back in the classrooms in the Ozark School District, but unlike previous school years they’re wearing masks and social distancing.

Sports

Cardinals catcher Molina back from virus, starts vs Reds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned to the starting lineup on Thursday night after missing almost three weeks with COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for statewide mask mandate in letter to Gov. Parson

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Springfield mayor Ken McClure calls for a statewide mask mandate in a letter he recently sent to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

News

Freel meals in the Blue Eye School District

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Local weather reports help weather models be more accurate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
The National Weather Service is looking for more home weather station reports.

News

On Your Side: Air quality in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Lawrence County Sheriff: Final suspect, nine total, arrested in deadly shooting of woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested all nine suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a woman near Miller, Mo. Sunday night.

News

Update on Fulnecky lawsuit, Springfield Public Schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.