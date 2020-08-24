St. Louis Blues: What’s next for captain Alex Pietrangelo?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - Alex Pietrangelo captained the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship last year.

Now, all eyes are on his future with the franchise.

The St. Louis Blues were eliminated from the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs Friday night, ending the chance of a Stanley Cup repeat after the 2019-20 campaign has been postponed several months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday also marked the last game for Alex Pietrangelo on his current contract, a seven-year, $45.5 million contract deal that took effect in the 2013-14 season. The Blues captain will become an unrestricted free agent in early-October unless he agrees to a new contract extension.

“It’s not a fun situation to be in, especially when you’ve been somewhere your whole career,” Pietrangelo told reporters after Friday’s loss. “I guess really my only thought is to get home, see my kids, and see where the future takes us.”

While the Blues and Pietrangelo ponder future plans in the upcoming weeks, the NHL salary cap could factor into any decision.

The NHL salary cap will stay flat at $81.5 million for 2020-21 season and possibly longer. The league considered increasing salary caps to somewhere between $84 million and $88.2 million prior to the pandemic.

The Blues have committed nearly $79.5 million to 21 players for the upcoming season, per CapFriendly.com. This leaves the team with nearly $2 million in cap space.

Pietrangelo’s last contract had an average annual value of $6.5 million. With a Stanley Cup championship under his belt, in addition to several seasons among the leaders in points and ice time for NHL defensemen, his next contract will likely command something larger.

In the case Pietrangelo returns at a larger annual value, the Blues will likely need to shed at least one contract. An extension could have implications on other salaries of other players from the Stanley Cup core, even if the salary cap increase after 2021.

The Blues have control of veterans Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen for only one more year. All three will make at least $5 million in the final year of their contracts.

Goaltenders Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen, who account for $9 million, could also become free agents after the 2020-21 season.

St. Louis will also need to make a decision on defenseman Vince Dunn. He can sign an offer sheet with any team as a restricted free agent, but the Blues can retain him with an extension or by matching a possible offer from another team.

In 12 seasons with the Blues, Pietrangelo ranks among the franchise’s Top 10 in games played (688, eighth-most) and assists (305, fifth-most). He’s averaged 47 points and more than 24 minutes of ice time per game in each of the past seven seasons. The experience won’t be easy for the Blues to replace if he departs.

While a large decision looms ahead, the Blues and Pietrangelo have nearly six weeks to negotiate a new contract before free agency opens, which will happen either by October 9 or seven days after the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs conclude.

