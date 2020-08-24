Advertisement

St. Louis Blues: What’s next for captain Alex Pietrangelo?

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - Alex Pietrangelo captained the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship last year.

Now, all eyes are on his future with the franchise.

The St. Louis Blues were eliminated from the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs Friday night, ending the chance of a Stanley Cup repeat after the 2019-20 campaign has been postponed several months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday also marked the last game for Alex Pietrangelo on his current contract, a seven-year, $45.5 million contract deal that took effect in the 2013-14 season. The Blues captain will become an unrestricted free agent in early-October unless he agrees to a new contract extension.

“It’s not a fun situation to be in, especially when you’ve been somewhere your whole career,” Pietrangelo told reporters after Friday’s loss. “I guess really my only thought is to get home, see my kids, and see where the future takes us.”

While the Blues and Pietrangelo ponder future plans in the upcoming weeks, the NHL salary cap could factor into any decision.

The NHL salary cap will stay flat at $81.5 million for 2020-21 season and possibly longer. The league considered increasing salary caps to somewhere between $84 million and $88.2 million prior to the pandemic.

The Blues have committed nearly $79.5 million to 21 players for the upcoming season, per CapFriendly.com. This leaves the team with nearly $2 million in cap space.

Pietrangelo’s last contract had an average annual value of $6.5 million. With a Stanley Cup championship under his belt, in addition to several seasons among the leaders in points and ice time for NHL defensemen, his next contract will likely command something larger.

In the case Pietrangelo returns at a larger annual value, the Blues will likely need to shed at least one contract. An extension could have implications on other salaries of other players from the Stanley Cup core, even if the salary cap increase after 2021.

The Blues have control of veterans Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen for only one more year. All three will make at least $5 million in the final year of their contracts.

Goaltenders Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen, who account for $9 million, could also become free agents after the 2020-21 season.

St. Louis will also need to make a decision on defenseman Vince Dunn. He can sign an offer sheet with any team as a restricted free agent, but the Blues can retain him with an extension or by matching a possible offer from another team.

In 12 seasons with the Blues, Pietrangelo ranks among the franchise’s Top 10 in games played (688, eighth-most) and assists (305, fifth-most). He’s averaged 47 points and more than 24 minutes of ice time per game in each of the past seven seasons. The experience won’t be easy for the Blues to replace if he departs.

While a large decision looms ahead, the Blues and Pietrangelo have nearly six weeks to negotiate a new contract before free agency opens, which will happen either by October 9 or seven days after the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs conclude.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Community Foundation of the Ozarks awards second round of COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks will award $100,000 to nine agencies in its second round of monthly COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants.

Sports

Dodgers remember late Kobe Bryant with pregame tribute on his birthday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers honored Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday with a pregame ceremony.

Sports

Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Kevin Harvick regained the NASCAR Cup Series victory lead with his seventh, dominating Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Local

Howell County warns of online scam falsely advertising free utilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
After warning of two phone scams over the past week, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be alert for an online scam.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 818 new cases, Arkansas adds 375 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Takuma Sato wins 2nd Indy 500 as race ends under yellow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Takuma Sato has won his second Indianapolis 500 after Spencer Pigot crashed heavily exiting Turn 4, bringing out the caution with five laps remaining and forcing what had been a thrilling race to end under caution.

Sports

Molina’s four-hit day, Carlson’s first home run lead Cardinals to 6-2 win over Reds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina had four hits and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career homer, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Sunday.

Local

Stolen fountain from Roston Native Butterfly House recovered, spotted at Nathanael Greene Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A solar-powered fountain stolen from the Roston Native Butterfly House has been safely recovered, thanks to two parks visitors who spotted it in a wooded area of Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat builds to start the work week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Local

One shot, another hurt Sunday morning in Dade County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Sunday morning in which one person was shot and another person was hurt.