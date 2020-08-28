Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Friday

By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A series of bills approved in Missouri take effect Friday as laws.

Here’s a closer look into some of the state’s new laws.

SB 600 - Crime Bill

This measure will ramp up penalties for gun crimes, second-degree murder and gang crime, creating new provisions in relation to “dangerous felonies.” For many crimes, the conspiracy to commit a particular offense would also be considered a felony. The bill increases mandatory prison sentences for many violent offenses and clarifies which offenses are not eligible for probation.

HB 1963 - Motorcycle Helmets

Missouri’s all-rider motorcycle helmet law is no more. This law authorizes licensed motorcyclists to ride without a helmet if they are at least 26 years old and have proof of health insurance. Per the law, “no person shall be stopped, inspected, or detained solely to determine compliance with these provisions.”

SB 644 - Service Animals

This law modifies the definition of a “service dog” to one that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability. Any person knowingly misrepresenting a dog as a service dog for accommodations could face misdemeanors.

HB 1414/SB 653 – Protection of Children

These measures modify several provisions relating to child protection. The measures focus on homeless youth benefits, protection of foster children, child care facility definitions and background checks among other provisions. Laws will be modified on foster care case management, children’s Division records, temporary alternative placement agreements, risk assessments for child abuse or neglect.

SB 569 – Justice For Survivors Act

A law that established the Justice for Survivors Act also modified procedures for tracking evidentiary collection kits. This act establishes the “Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights” and creates a task force to collect data regarding sexual assault reporting, arrest, prosecution rates and access to sexual assault victims services in Missouri.

Other laws taking effect Friday modify provisions related to public employment retirement systems, update the list of controlled substances in Missouri and authorize conveyance of certain state property.

