Advertisement

Injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe walks with help from robotic device

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield officer Mark Priebe continues to recover from serious injuries he suffered when a driver struck him at the Springfield police headquarters in early June.

On Friday, Priebe’s family shared a video of him walking for the first time with help from a robotic device called an Esko. It allows Priebe to move his hips in a lateral direction and stimulates movement with help from leg braces.

Priebe suffered serious injuries to his spine on June 9. He is recovering at a rehabilitation hospital in Colorado and hopes to return to Springfield next month to continue his rehab.

Priebe shared a message to KY3 on Friday as he continues to recover:

“Things are going pretty good. Had another good week this week, and feeling pretty good. Set probably to go home in the next 2 to 3 weeks, at least that’s the plan. We’re kind of on that downhill slide looking so forward to being back home with my entire family and my friends and co-workers and our community, and we appreciate all the continued prayers and thoughts and support. Couldn’t ask for any more. It’s been amazing as it has been from the beginning, we appreciate it. We’ve still got a road ahead and a lot of things I need to work on and figure out, but definitely doing really good... I got to actually stand up with the help of an exo-skeleton and it walked for me. But I got to walk. The last time I was on my feet and walking was June 9. Very different, kind of an off-feeling, not feeling your lower half and knowing that you’re walking. So appreciative that I could do that and experience that. And things are going good and we just appreciate everybody and can’t wait to be back home.”

Jon Routh, the man accused of hitting Priebe with his SUV, faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. In July, a Greene County judge ordered a mental evaluation for Routh, who remains in Greene County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Missouri State students upset over masking guidelines that had previously mentioned swastikas

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Christine Morton
A social media blow up, some Missouri State Students upset over the university allowing the "swastika" symbol to be used on masks while on campus.

News

Officer Priebe walks with help from robotic device

Updated: 2 hours ago
KY3 News at 9.

Local

High school football kicks off in Springfield, district taking COVID-19 precautions in stadiums

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
Fans will be asked to space out. Masks are required. Players and coaches will be screened. Concession stands will only sell pre-packaged food.

Local

Father, son charged in fatal shooting in June in southwest Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Missouri father and son are charged with murder although they did not fire the shot that killed a man who was with them.

Latest News

Local

Crews rescue horse that fell into cellar in Fair Grove

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews helped rescue a horse that accidentally fell into a cellar Thursday afternoon in Fair Grove, Missouri.

KY3

City of Springfield explores new sports complex near the airport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The site would include a dozen outdoor soccer fields and indoor facilities with room for four basketball, eight volleyball and two indoor soccer areas.

News

Crane Broiler Festival continues this weekend, some have COVID concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Cedar Co. sheriff, five inmates test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (SATURDAY EVENING): Severe storms possible Saturday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Saturday night is a First Alert Weather Day with the potential for wind,hail, and heavy rain.

News

New Missouri law provides resources for victims of sexual assault

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kara Strickland reports.