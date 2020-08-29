Injured Springfield officer Mark Priebe walks with help from robotic device

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield officer Mark Priebe continues to recover from serious injuries he suffered when a driver struck him at the Springfield police headquarters in early June.

On Friday, Priebe’s family shared a video of him walking for the first time with help from a robotic device called an Esko. It allows Priebe to move his hips in a lateral direction and stimulates movement with help from leg braces.

Priebe suffered serious injuries to his spine on June 9. He is recovering at a rehabilitation hospital in Colorado and hopes to return to Springfield next month to continue his rehab.

Priebe shared a message to KY3 on Friday as he continues to recover:

“Things are going pretty good. Had another good week this week, and feeling pretty good. Set probably to go home in the next 2 to 3 weeks, at least that’s the plan. We’re kind of on that downhill slide looking so forward to being back home with my entire family and my friends and co-workers and our community, and we appreciate all the continued prayers and thoughts and support. Couldn’t ask for any more. It’s been amazing as it has been from the beginning, we appreciate it. We’ve still got a road ahead and a lot of things I need to work on and figure out, but definitely doing really good... I got to actually stand up with the help of an exo-skeleton and it walked for me. But I got to walk. The last time I was on my feet and walking was June 9. Very different, kind of an off-feeling, not feeling your lower half and knowing that you’re walking. So appreciative that I could do that and experience that. And things are going good and we just appreciate everybody and can’t wait to be back home.”

Jon Routh, the man accused of hitting Priebe with his SUV, faces charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. In July, a Greene County judge ordered a mental evaluation for Routh, who remains in Greene County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.