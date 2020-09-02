No arrests made one day after Springfield shooting death; police investigate 17th homicide of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No arrests have been made one day after a man was fatally shot in north Springfield.

Investigators found Shad Brown, 39, inside a house in the 2200 of North Robberson around noon on Tuesday, September 1.

One witness saw a man with a gun speed away in a moving van that had been parked in the driveway Investigators say a U-Haul truck in relation to this case was located, but is no longer being sought.

Springfield police have not released the name of the suspected shooter at this time, but investigators believe this person does not pose a threat to the public.

The death marked the city’s 17th reported homicide in 2020. This breaks the city’s old record for most homicides in one year.

If you have any information related to the case, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

