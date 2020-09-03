Advertisement

Man arrested, charged in north Springfield shooting death

Nicholas Barnes.
Nicholas Barnes.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection to a shooting death Tuesday in north Springfield.

Prosecutors charged Nicholas Barnes in the shooting death of Shad Brown. Barnes faces felony charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Officers responded to gunfire at a home in the 2200 of North Robberson around noon on Tuesday, September 1. Brown was found inside the home and died from his injuries.

A witness saw a man with a gun speed away in a moving van that had been parked in the driveway, according to a probable cause statement. Detectives located a UHaul, later determined to be rented by Barnes, in connection to the case in Lebanon, Missouri.

Barnes was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Greene County Jail.

The death marked the city’s 17th reported homicide in 2020. This breaks the city’s old record for most homicides in one year.

RELATED: Family of a man fatally shot in north Springfield speaks out

